Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cancer

Favorable-Risk mRCC: When to Initiate Therapy

By Martin H. Voss, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
onclive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMartin H. Voss, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Robert Alter, MD, John Theurer Cancer Center, Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, Barts Cancer Centre, Amishi Y. Shah, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Sandy Srinivas, MBBS, Stanford Cancer Center. Dr Amishi Y. Shah, of MD Anderson Cancer Center, describes the rationale...

www.onclive.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Radiation Therapy#Cancer Treatment#Systemic Therapy#Mrcc#Rcc#Mbbs#Mrcp#Barts Cancer Centre#Md Anderson Cancer Center#Stanford Cancer Center#Imdc Lsb#Checkmate#Itt#Tki#Asco
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
Related
Canceronclive.com

Low-Dose Venetoclax Achieves Promising Results in AL Amyloidosis and Myeloma Subsets

Low-dose venetoclax monotherapy demonstrated antitumor activity in patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma and light chain amyloidosis harboring t(11;14). Low-dose venetoclax monotherapy demonstrated antitumor activity in patients with heavily pretreated multiple myeloma and light chain (AL) amyloidosis harboring t(11;14), according to results of a study published in the American Journal of Hematology.1.
CancerTimes Union

Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer Publishes Clinical Practice Guideline on Immunotherapy for the Treatment of Urothelial Cancer

MILWAUKEE (PRWEB) August 05, 2021. The Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC), the world’s leading member-driven organization dedicated to cancer immunotherapy, has published a clinical practice guideline (CPG) to help clinicians use immunotherapy to improve their care of patients with urothelial cancer (a term that encompasses cancers of the bladder, urethra, and upper urinary tract).
Healthonclive.com

Dr. Park on Selecting Among Available CAR T-Cell Therapies in MCL

Jae Park, MD, discusses the factors to consider when selecting among the available CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma. Jae Park, MD, hematologic oncologist, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, discusses the factors to consider when selecting among the available CAR T-cell therapies for the treatment of patients with mantle cell lymphoma.
CancerMedicalXpress

New cancer therapies that reduce the risk of heart damage

With modern-day cancer therapeutics presenting adverse side effects to heart health, scientists are studying methods to attack cancer cells without the risk of damaging the heart. Researchers Steven Townsend, associate professor of chemistry, and Neil Osheroff, John Coniglio Professor of Biochemistry and professor of medicine, synthesized the biological compound arimetamycin A, shown to kill cancer cells in mice without harming the heart.
Canceronclive.com

Intermediate/Poor-Risk mRCC: Treatment Selection

Martin H. Voss, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Robert Alter, MD, John Theurer Cancer Center, Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, Barts Cancer Centre, Amishi Y. Shah, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Sandy Srinivas, MBBS, Stanford Cancer Center. Factors oncologists should consider prior to selecting a novel treatment approach for...
Canceronclive.com

New Therapies in Non–Small Cell Lung Cancer

Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP, highlights emerging targeted agents to treat non–small cell lung cancer with actionable mutations. Alexander Spira, MD, PhD, FACP: This is going to be a plethora of riches where we have multiple new targeted therapies for exon 20 insertions. We’ll have amivantamab, and we’ll have, hopefully mobocertinib, both initially approved in the second-line setting, at least that’s my understanding for mobocertinib, as of this time. Most of us would recommend using them in the second-line setting; in the first-line setting, they’re not approved. And given the high response rates of chemotherapy, most are probably recommending that first. There are a lot of clinical studies right now looking at this in the first-line setting, combining with chemotherapy, combining with other drugs, and we look forward to figuring out what their long-term role is going to be. Meaning, how are these ultimately going to be placed? There are some other new drugs being developed at this juncture as well. There’s a drug called CLN-081; there’s a drug called DZD9008. Poziotinib has had its ups and downs over the years, but it’s in study as well. They had a lot of issues of toxicity with that, but it appears to be a little better on a different dosing regimen.
Healthonclive.com

Investigators Look to Enhance Response With Novel Triplet in CLL

Investigators of the phase 3 ULTRA-V trial are look-ing to leverage the synergistic capabilities of venetoclax for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia with the addition of the U2 regimen of ublituximab in combination with umbralisib. Investigators of the phase 3 ULTRA-V trial (NCT03801525) are look-ing to leverage the synergistic capabilities...
Canceronclive.com

Allogeneic HSCT Linked With Favorable Survival Outcomes in Myelofibrosis

Though there have been significant and recent therapeutic developments for patients with myelofibrosis, allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant remains the sole curative therapeutic modality. Though there have been significant and recent therapeutic developments for patients with myelofibrosis, allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplant (HSCT) remains the sole curative therapeutic modality, according...
Canceronclive.com

Favorable-Risk mRCC: Treatment Approaches

Martin H. Voss, MD, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Robert Alter, MD, John Theurer Cancer Center, Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, Barts Cancer Centre, Amishi Y. Shah, MD, MD Anderson Cancer Center, Sandy Srinivas, MBBS, Stanford Cancer Center. A panel discussion regarding individual preferences for treating favorable-risk metastatic renal cell...
Cancerhealthitanalytics.com

Biomarkers to Improve Precision Medicine for Skin Cancer

- Moffitt Cancer Center researchers discovered a link between cutaneous human papillomavirus and squamous cell carcinomas that could contribute to the development of keratinocyte carcinomas, also known as nonmelanoma skin cancer. Identifying biomarkers for the disease is critical to improving precision medicine and disease management. Keratinocyte carcinomas are the most...
Cancercancernetwork.com

Pembrolizumab Prolongs Recurrence-Free Survival Compared With Placebo in Stage II Resected High-Risk Melanoma

Pembrolizumab met its primary end point of prolonged recurrence-free survival in the phase 3 KEYNOTE-716 trial for patients with stage II resected high-risk melanoma. Pembrolizumab (Keytruda) prolonged survival benefit over placebo in a population of patients patients with stage II resected high-risk melanoma in the KEYNOTE-716 trial (NCT03553836), according to a press release from Merck.
Cancertargetedonc.com

Maintenance Vigil I/O Shows Efficacy in HRD-Proficient Advanced Ovarian Cancer

Rodney P. Rocconi, MD, discusses a subgroup analysis of the phase 2b VITAL study in which the efficacy of maintenance Vigil immunotherapy is explored in patients with newly diagnose advanced ovarian cancer who are homologous recombination proficient. Rodney P. Rocconi, MD, a gynecologic oncologist, associate director for Clinical Research and...
Canceronclive.com

The VISION Study of 177Lu-PSMA-617 in mCRPC

Results of the phase 3 VISION study of 177Lu-PSMA PET in advanced prostate cancer are described. Neal Shore, MD: The phase 3 VISION trial that was very nicely presented by Dr Mike Morris at ASCO [American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting] this year, was a landmark study. We were very fortunate to be a urology site, and I believe there was no other urology community-based site that accrued more patients than we did. I had a really fortunate opportunity to be part of that study. This study involved patients who had mCRPC [metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer], who had progressed on at least 1 novel hormonal agent, and at least a taxane-based therapy. Many of these patients had had multiple taxane therapies and multiple novel hormonal agents. These patients had high tumor burden. They had progressed on numerous lines of therapy yet were highly motivated to be randomized to receive lutetium-177-PSMA [prostate-specific membrane antigen]–617 PET [positron emission tomography].
Cancertargetedonc.com

Enfortumab Vedotin Expands Treatment Paradigm for Urothelial Cancers

In an interview with Targeted Oncology™, Thomas Powles, MD, MBBS, MRCP, discussed the latest research around enfortumab vedotin in locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer. The newly FDA-approved treatment, enfortumab vedotin (Padcev), for patients with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer who are previously treated with a PD-1/PD-L1 inhibitor as...
Cancertargetedonc.com

Harper Analyzes Data for Therapies in RET-Mutated NSCLC

During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Harry Harper, MD, discussed treatment approaches for a 68-year-old patient with RET-mutated non–small cell lung cancer. During a Targeted Oncology Case-Based Roundtable event, Harry Harper, MD Medical/Thoracic Oncology & Hematology at Hackensack University Medical Center's Regional Cancer Care Associates, discussed treatment approaches for...

Comments / 0

Community Policy