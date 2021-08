What a crazy 16 months it has been with the rollercoaster ride of coronavirus and a long void of anything fun in 2020. The blackhole of social distance may have ebbed & flowed, but we need playtime and human stimulation to keep us from going nuts. Thank goodness for vaccines! This year the 100-year old L.A. County Fair in Pomona is once again taking a time out, its second summer hiatus. There’s always a drive down to the Orange County Fair in Costa Mesa, which runs through August 15th this year with some big name concert acts, but if you’re looking for a closer drive and a little more elbow room to breathe, you’re in luck this year- the debut of the State Fair is just down the road in Arcadia at Santa Anita Race Track.