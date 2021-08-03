Marble slab falls off San Francisco building, knocks woman unconscious

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Fire crews in San Francisco on Monday were able to rescue a victim in critical condition from a fire on the third floor of a Larkin Street building, authorities said. San Francisco firefighters responded to the fire at a building on the 1100 block of Larkin Street shortly before 12:30 p.m. Monday afternoon, according to fire officials. One Rescued, One Displaced From Third-Floor Kitchen Fire (Downtown, San Francisco) 📲 Live on @CitizenAppSFO https://t.co/Ce34fxvRXx — SAN FRANCISCO FIRE DEPARTMENT MEDIA (@SFFDPIO) July 26, 2021 Arriving crews found the fire in a third-floor kitchen of the building and were quickly able to get water on the fire. By shortly before 12:45 p.m., crews were reporting that the fire was controlled. San Francisco Fire confirmed that one person was rescued from the fire and is being evaluated by medics. Fire officials later said the person was transported to an area hospital in critical condition. Authorities did not offer detail on the nature of the fire victim’s injuries. They also noted that one person was displaced by the fire. The cause of the fire is under investigation.