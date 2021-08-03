Mario Addison: "Dominate the Man in Front of Me"
Bills Defensive End Mario Addison addresses the media after practice at 2021 Training Camp. Topics include: how he feels physically as he enters his eleventh year in the league, why he's excited that the Bills drafted two rookie Defensive Ends in Greggory Rousseau and Boogie Basham, how he plans to be a mentor for those aforementioned rookie players, why he thinks limiting his snaps could be a key to having success this season, and how the tragedy of losing his brother in 2019 affected his life the past few years.www.buffalobills.com
