More People Seek COVID-19 Shots In Louisiana As Cases Rise

By NPR
wyomingpublicmedia.org
 2 days ago

As COVID cases spike across the U.S., here's a silver lining. There's been a steady increase in the number of people who are getting vaccinated. In Louisiana, the daily rate has gone up by more than 300%, according to the White House. This is a race against the delta variant because even as vaccinations climb, Louisiana recorded more than 7,500 new coronavirus cases over just a few days. Here's what the governor, John Bel Edwards, told NPR this morning.

www.wyomingpublicmedia.org

