Rick and Morty Team Explains the Real Heart of Season 5's Voltron Episode

While the golden age of television gave us many gems that we continue to enjoy today, one of the most innovative and artistic was The Twilight Zone. In fact, according to Caryn James from BBC, “Few TV programs have had the enduring cultural impact of The Twilight Zone, whose very name is now shorthand for being in a bizarre, irrational situation.” In addition, Entertainment Weekly’s James Hibberd states that “For Twilight Zone fans, that phrase is all you need to hear. The sci-fi anthology classic is not only one of the most loved, groundbreaking, and acclaimed TV shows of all time, it’s arguable one of the most distinctive.” Even for those of us who first encountered the show in rerun form as children, the iconic images and storylines have become a part of our cinematic reality and continue to influence our entertainment choices as adults. Below, we count down the 10 best Twilight Zone episodes of all-time.