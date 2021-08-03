Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Rick and Morty Team Explains the Real Heart of Season 5's Voltron Episode

By Nick Valdez
ComicBook
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe team behind Rick and Morty opened up about the real heart of Season 5's Voltron based episode! After brushing with anime at several times in the past, Rick and Morty finally launched a full episode with anime such as Voltron (otherwise known as Beast King GoLion in Japan) at the forefront. Not only that, but the franchise branched out with another full anime short thereafter taking this premise even further with Tower of God director Takeshi Sano. But as fans saw in the episode, the real heart of it all was Summer.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Steve Levy
Person
Steve King
Person
Dan Harmon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Anime Series#Voltron#Beast King Golion#Canonical#Gogotron#Throughlines
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comics
NewsBreak
Anime
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
Related
TV Seriesdigitalspy.com

Rick and Morty season 5 is creating a weird issue that doesn't make sense

Rick and Morty season 5 episode 6 spoilers follow. Rick and Morty have defeated everything from sentient Fart clouds to an entire council of alternate Ricks, not to mention the almighty Galactic Federation. Rick has even gone toe-to-toe with Zeus himself. So why is it that the President of the United States can pose such a threat to the greatest mind in the multiverse?
TV Seriesdarkhorizons.com

Quick News: Chi, Delilah, Strange, Morty

Showtime has renewed its drama series “The Chi” for a fifth season – the order coming hot on the heels of the show’s fourth season finale. According to the network, the series is averaging 4.2 million viewers per episode this season. [Source: Variety]. Delilah. Director Alexis Ostrander (“Sweet Tooth”) has...
ComicsComicBook

Avatar: The Last Airbender Cosplay Shows Off Korra's Avatar Might

One awesome Avatar: The Last Airbender cosplay is showing off Korra's Avatar might! Avatar: The Last Airbender might have brought both the original series and The Legend of Korra sequel to an end several years ago, but they have been living a brand new life thanks to a recent resurgence on streaming services like Paramount+ and Netflix. The Avatar franchise will even be coming back with a whole new extended universe of projects from the newly formed Avatar Studios as well, and that could one day end up meaning more adventures from The Legend of Korra side of things.
TV SeriesComicBook

Adult Swim Highlights Fall 2021 Lineup in New Promo

Adult Swim has highlighted its Fall 2021 line up with a new promo! With Summer reaching its final weeks with series such as Rick and Morty's fifth season coming to an end fairly soon, Adult Swim is already looking ahead to what they will be offering as the year comes to an end. This includes not only previous projects announced to be in the works, but some new additions to the Adult Swim schedule as well such as the newly announced (and shown off) Teenage Euthanasia and Blade Runner: Black Lotus, the new animated series in collaboration with Crunchyroll.
TV SeriesPosted by
Variety

‘Rick and Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular’ Makes For a Turkey of an Episode

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read until you have watched “Rick and Morty” Season 5, Episode 6, “Rick & Morty’s Thanksploitation Spectacular.”. At this point in “Rick and Morty’s” fifth season, there are now three episodes that could have easily been called “Rickdependence Spray,” including the space semen-filled “Rickdependence Spray.“ A Rickconvenient Mort” obviously could’ve gotten the treatment solely because it actually aired on Independence Day.
TV SeriesTVOvermind

The 10 Best Twilight Zone Episodes of All-Time

While the golden age of television gave us many gems that we continue to enjoy today, one of the most innovative and artistic was The Twilight Zone. In fact, according to Caryn James from BBC, “Few TV programs have had the enduring cultural impact of The Twilight Zone, whose very name is now shorthand for being in a bizarre, irrational situation.” In addition, Entertainment Weekly’s James Hibberd states that “For Twilight Zone fans, that phrase is all you need to hear. The sci-fi anthology classic is not only one of the most loved, groundbreaking, and acclaimed TV shows of all time, it’s arguable one of the most distinctive.” Even for those of us who first encountered the show in rerun form as children, the iconic images and storylines have become a part of our cinematic reality and continue to influence our entertainment choices as adults. Below, we count down the 10 best Twilight Zone episodes of all-time.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Rick And Morty's Snuffles Gets Own Comic In Oni Press 2021 Solicits

Oni Press time! In 1993, I published my first comic book, It was called Dirtbag. Though that was a while ago, we got through five issues of it before commercial reality hit, and I changed the name to the book's backup strip, X-Flies, and it sold a whole lot more. Anyway, let's see how cursed the name is, as Christopher Sebela and Kendall Goode are launching Dirtbag Rapture in October 2021. I would sue, of course, but I would have no legal backing. Also the dog-turned-super-intelligent-canine-dictator family pet Snuffles gets his own Rick And Morty comic book by Chris Daniels and Devaun Dowdy in Oni Press' October 2021 solicitations.
TV Seriesbubbleblabber.com

Comic Review: Rick and Morty Presents: The Hotel Immortal

Rick has taken Morty to a special resort thanking him for risking his life constantly. The Hotel Immortal is a theme park destination where you can never die. Skydiving, deadly roller coasters, and volcano tours are enough to keep Morty distracted for days. Unfortunately, must do it alone when Rick sees there are Federation agents at the resort, and he hides in his room for the remainder of the trip.
ComicsComicBook

Rick and Morty Fans Loved Seeing the President Fighting Turkey President in Season 5

Rick and Morty fans loved seeing the President fighting a turkey version of himself in Season 5's newest episode! The fifth season of the Adult Swim animated series is now six episodes into its run, and each of them has been wildly different from one another. There are threads that connect them together as the titular duo takes on strange situations with each new adventures, and one of the important ones has been the United States President (voiced by Keith David) who has appeared in frequent episodes in this run.
TV SeriesNo Film School

What Is Rick and Morty's Secret Storytelling Weapon? Time Travel

Rick and Morty traveled through time with a storytelling secret for you. How zany and creative are your ideas? Do they bounce off the walls, become sentient pickles, and survive by cloning themselves? Or are they more... normal? Regardless of the kinds of things you write, there's a lot you can learn from Rick and Morty.
TV SeriesComicBook

Rick and Morty Crashes Comic-Con at Home Panel: Watch

Rick and Morty crashed their own panel at Comic-Con @ Home with a hilarious cameo! Adult Swim had a number of new projects to show off during Comic-Con @ Home this year, and one of the major franchises they brought was Rick and Morty. This panel featured not only co-creator Dan Harmon and showrunner Scott Marder, but members of the cast as well with Sara Chalke (the voice of Beth), Spencer Grammer (the voice of Summer) and Chris Parnell (the voice of Jerry) all in attendance. But one thing fans didn't expect to see was Rick and Morty themselves.
ComicsComicBook

Rick and Morty Next Anime Short Release Date Surfaces

A release date for Rick and Morty's next big anime short has surfaced online! Rick and Morty has had several brushes with the world of anime within the main Adult Swim animated series, but has experimented with anime in far more concrete ways through promotional materials and side projects. This has led to the release of not only one, but two new anime shorts set within the Rick and Morty universe overseen by prominent anime creators and directors. With the first season of the series seemingly preparing for a full anime episode of its own, fans have been wondering whether or not we'd get another Rick and Morty anime short soon.

Comments / 0

Community Policy