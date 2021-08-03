Rick and Morty Team Explains the Real Heart of Season 5's Voltron Episode
The team behind Rick and Morty opened up about the real heart of Season 5's Voltron based episode! After brushing with anime at several times in the past, Rick and Morty finally launched a full episode with anime such as Voltron (otherwise known as Beast King GoLion in Japan) at the forefront. Not only that, but the franchise branched out with another full anime short thereafter taking this premise even further with Tower of God director Takeshi Sano. But as fans saw in the episode, the real heart of it all was Summer.comicbook.com
Comments / 0