The historic California town of Mendocino is running out of water and the reservoir it depends on is drying up amid a devastating drought in the state. "It's dire and it's only getting worse," said Ryan Rhoades, the town's groundwater manager. Rhoades said he's considering bringing in water by train. In the meantime, the local high school has offered some of its reserves, which is only one truckload of water per day. "That's the problem," he said.