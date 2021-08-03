Cancel
Marion, AR

Over 400 students quarantined within Marion School District after first full week back

THV11
 2 days ago

On Tuesday, Marion School District announced that an additional 253 students would begin their quarantine two days into the second week of the school year.

That number was on top of the already 163 students who began their quarantine during the last week.

On Monday, August 2, the school reported 18 new cases, 15 of which were students and three cases were staff members testing positive.

The total number of students who have tested positive since the first day of the school year is 22.

"If all students and teachers had been wearing a mask appropriately- then today's 18 positive cases would be isolated- but there would be no resulting quarantines for anyone else," the school district said on Facebook Tuesday.

The Marion School District also stated that a total of six staff members have tested positive.

At the Marion School District, we are committed to the safety and wellness of our students and staff, and we are...

Posted by Marion School District on Tuesday, August 3, 2021

