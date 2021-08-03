Energy camp gives students real-life career experience

At Susquehanna County Career and Technology Center in Dimock, the annual week-long Energy and Oilfield Career Experience summer camp moved its classroom outside Tuesday afternoon because of the nice weather. Day two's lesson is a focus on learning how to take water samples and the equipment used to inspect the inside of wells.

"This is a great area for the oil and gas industry, probably one of the best in the country. So I'm really privileged that I live so close to it," said Abington Heights High School junior Alex Duffy.

Northern Tier Industry and Education Consortium, or NTIEC, is a nonprofit that works to bridge the gap for students between school and the workforce. It offers several camps throughout the year, but this week partners with Cabot Oil & Gas and focuses specifically on the energy field.

"This opportunity in northeast Pennsylvania, across Pennsylvania for that matter, is going to be here for many years. Generations, we call it multi-generational play. To help them understand the hundreds of career opportunities that they can engage in now, start thinking about now. It might set them up for a job," said Bill desRosiers, Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation external affairs manager.

During the week-long camp, students will hear from several major companies and organizations in the industry like Moody and Associates. Joshua Keeney is most looking forward to Thursday, the day focused on CDL training.

"Dad got his CDL now, kind of pushing towards following in his footsteps," the junior at Northeast Bradford High School said.

Camp organizers say hosting it at Susquehanna County CTC this year is a good fit because of all the programs offered there related to the energy field.

"They don't always know that this is what they really want to do. If we can help a student figure that out before they get to college, spend all that money, accumulate all that debt, get out and realize I don't want to do this," said Educational Coordinator Deb Tierney, NTIEC.

Camp organizers say most students end the week deciding on a different field in the energy industry than how they started, but this camp will give them the resources they need to pursue that career path.