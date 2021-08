The woman who died while hiking in Phoenix, Arizona on Friday was identified as Angela Tramonte, 31, of Saugus, according to WCVB. MassLive reported that Tramonte went hiking with her boyfriend while visiting Phoenix when she became overheated and decided to turn back down, while her boyfriend continued on to the summit. She may have suffered a heat-related illness, according to authorities, and did not make it down to the parking lot.