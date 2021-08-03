Winston-Salem mother, daughter charged with involuntary manslaughter, neglect in death of disabled man

A Winston-Salem mother is charged in connection with the death of her disabled son. Winston-Salem police also said the man’s sister is charged following his death.

Police said Larry Hawks, 42, was found dead Nov. 4, at the family’s home on Dacian Street in Winston-Salem.

Investigators said the man was severely disabled and was in the care of his mother and sister. Police said in July, officials with the North Carolina Medical Examiner’s Office determined Larry Hawks died of medical complications resulting from neglect. His death was ruled a homicide.

Police said on Tuesday, Larry Hawks’ mother, Sandra Hawks and his sister, Crystal Hawks were charged with involuntary manslaughter and neglect of a disabled adult by failing to provide care causing serious injury.

They were released on a $100,000 unsecured bond and will appear in court on Aug. 19.