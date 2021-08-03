Cancel
NFL

One Week In | Vandermeer's View

By Marc Vandermeer
houstontexans.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNothing like pads popping and some two-minute work to get the blood flowing. Oh, and much cooler temperatures thanks to an overcast sky. It felt like the Greenbrier for a few moments on Tuesday (OK, it didn't but it was still pretty nice). We're a week into Texans Training Camp...

David Culley
