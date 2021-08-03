Excerpt: Kelly on Vaccinations, Following Medical Experts

Any survey of a Chip Kelly passing offense must visit the Y-Cross concept as an essential foundation. The Y-Cross (also known as "Saints", or "95" if you speak Air Raid) is UCLA's go-to passing play from any field position, on any down, any distance, or game situation. This play is comfort food for Chip Kelly as he calls an offense, especially as games wear on. The first half is for trying efficient passing concepts such as screens, Mesh, Boot, and Sprint Out, but Y-Cross rules the crunch time passing game at UCLA. We broke down 2019's UCLA Y-Cross HERE, so this will be another concept re-visit or update for 2020 variations and results.