Roy “Judge” Boughton, 68, of Galesburg, passed away at home on Sunday, August 1, 2021 at 12:40 AM. Roy was born November 21, 1952 in Galesburg. He was the son of Clyde “Red” and Edna Marie (Coleman) Boughton, Sr. Roy married Karon Myler, and then married Julie Fitchpatrick and Virginia Shepherd. Roy is survived by his children, Tania (J.D.) Smith of Corning, IA and Aaron (Jennifer Warren) Boughton of Galesburg; two brothers and a sister. He was proceeded in death by his parents, Karon, Julie, Virginia and a brother, Jr. Boughton.