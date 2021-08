More now than ever, pursuing a career in cybersecurity is a smart move. With a current estimated shortage of 3.5 million workers in the industry, practitioners at all levels of infosec are in high demand. Meanwhile, cyberattacks continue to become more dangerous in scope and frequency, further highlighting the immediate need for many more practitioners to enter the cybersecurity field, whether as entry-level workers right out of school or seasoned professionals who have already built a career in another industry.