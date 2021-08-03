Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Finishing 'Sunday In The Park': Behind-The-Scenes Stories Of Working With Sondheim

By Fresh Air
wunc.org
 2 days ago

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Terry Gross. The musicals "Sunday In The Park With George," "Into The Woods" and "Passion" are usually called Stephen Sondheim musicals. And, of course, Sondheim is widely acknowledged as the most innovative and brilliant Broadway composer and lyricist of our time. But there's someone else who is essential in the creation of those three shows. And he is my guest, James Lapine. He wrote the books for each of those musicals and directed the original Broadway productions. "Sunday In The Park With George" won a Pulitzer Prize for drama. Lapine won a Tony for the book of "Into The Woods." Lapine also co-wrote the book with William Finn for "Falsettos."

www.wunc.org

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lapine
Person
Georges Seurat
Person
Mandy Patinkin
Person
Stephen Sondheim
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresh Air#Yale Repertory Theatre
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Entertainmentclassical-music.com

West Side Story: our guide to Bernstein’s original 1957 musical

With lyrics by the great Stephen Sondheim and book by Arthur Laurents, West Side Story was initially simply a collaboration between composer Leonard Bernstein and choreographer Jerome Robbins. The idea had initially been suggested by Robbins in 1949 and he and Bernstein worked on it for the following years on and off, but it was only when Sondheim came on board was there a period of concentrated effort on the production. It was initially planned to be based on a conflict between Catholics and Jews, until the pair read a headline about gang violence between Mexican and white people and realised there was a more pressing issue they could focus on.
Books & LiteratureMartha's Vineyard Times

Great minds

“Putting It Together: How Stephen Sondheim and I Created Sunday in the Park with George” by James Lapine is a gem of a book, a most untraditional memoir, an intimate view into the artistic process of transforming a bigger-than-life 19th-century French pointillist painting into a Broadway hit. Lapine says in a recent email about its origin, “The publisher of Farrar, Straus and Giroux suggested I write a memoir. I didn’t feel I wanted to do that but sometime after we spoke, I had this idea of writing a first-hand account of what goes into making a piece of theater.”
Moviesclassical-music.com

A guide to Steven Spielberg’s 2021 remake of West Side Story

In an upcoming adaptation by 20th Century Fox, West Side Story will represent Steven Spielberg’s first musical project. The plot was originally inspired by William Shakespeare’s Romeo and Juliet, in which lovers Maria and Tony find themselves entangled in a bitter battle between their gangster families. Leonard Bernstein and Steven...
Visual ArtPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Art Isn’t Easy! 7 Riveting Revelations About Sunday in the Park With George

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sunday in the Park With George, James Lapine and Stephen Sondheim’s Tony- and Pulitzer Prize-winning 1984 musical, had a rather odd premise. The show imagined the fractured interior life of Georges Seurat, the 19th-century post-Impressionist artist known to most for his painting A Sunday Afternoon on the Island of La Grande Jatte. (The work should be a familiar one to fans of Ferris Bueller’s Day Off, especially.)
Entertainmentladuenews.com

Review: The Muny is Alive With ‘The Sound of Music’

Tickets: $18-$110 and 1,400 free seats; call 314-534-1111 or visit metrotix.com. Highlights: Rodgers and Hammerstein’s final collaboration, The Sound of Music, returns to The Muny for an 11th time – but the first since 2010 – in a strong, spirited rendition of the perennial audience favorite, capped by winning performances by Kate Rockwell as Maria and Bryonha Marie Parham as the Mother Abbess.
Theater & Dancet2conline.com

Theatre News: Pass Over, The Show Must Go On, Waitress, Bedlam and Letters Of Suresh

Antoinette Chinonye Nwandu’s Pass Over began performances last night at the August Wilson Theatre, making it the first Broadway play to open after the pandemic. You can see Pass Over right now on Amazon Prime, directed by Spike Lee and performed by Steppenwolf Theatre Company with Jon Michael Hill, who also performs on Broadway. There are major differences such as two characters have been turned into one and the ending changed to reflect these times. The major difference for Pass Over and the rest of the Broadway theatre’s is a require proof of vaccination and masks.
MusicPosted by
Variety

Alvin Ing, Pioneering Asian American Broadway Actor, Dies at 89

Alvin Ing, a pioneering Asian American Broadway actor who appeared in Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Flower Drum Song” and Stephen Sondheim’s “Pacific Overtures,” died at Providence Saint Joseph Medical Center in Burbank, Calif. on July 31. He was 89. Ing’s representatives said that the fully-vaccinated actor was diagnosed with pneumonia in mid-July and then contracted COVID-19 a few days later. After battling the illness for two weeks, Ing died due to cardiac arrest. Born in Honolulu, Ing studied music at the University of Hawaii before moving to New York at age 25 to pursue an acting career. He landed various roles in Off...
Entertainmentaroundthetownchicago.com

“Sunday In The Park With Cory”

Several months ago, I had the privilege of reviewing Cory Goodrich’s wonderful biography , “”Folksong-A Ballad of Death, Discovery and DNA”, both here and on my radio show ( Sundays WCPT820 at 2 p.m.) and after speaking with her, went to Munster Indiana to see her show where she does some of her own and other folk and country /Western music.
Pittsburgh, PAPittsburgh Post-Gazette

Broadway icon Chita Rivera among performers in Trust Cabaret series

Tony Award winners and Broadway stars are getting another shot at performing at the Cultural District’s Greer Cabaret Theater. The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust announced Wednesday the return of the Trust Cabaret series. The season includes artists who were unexpectedly interrupted in 2020 as well as two-time Tony winner and all-around triple threat Chita Rivera. Subscription packages and group tickets (10 or more) are on sale now and single tickets will be available for purchase Sept. 7. For more information, visit TrustArts.org/CabaretSeries.
Theater & Dancesecondwavemedia.com

Park Theatre bursts back on the scene with new vigor post-pandemic

For months, nothing happened — no shows, no parties, no music, no people. Then, suddenly, with the opening up of the country, the Park Theatre in Holland’s downtown is bursting with life. Concerts, open-mics, art events, top-bill comedy acts — “We’re trying to do a year’s worth of work in...
The Valley Reporter

Phantom Theater return of director David Esbjornson creates excitement

David Esbjornson’s return to Phantom Theater has cast, crew, board members and friends in a state of heady excitement. He, on the other hand, eschews being placed on a pedestal because he’s a well-known director who has directed three Broadway shows and is in high demand by actors, writers and theaters all over the country. What is impressive is that he is as conscientious about directing “Alien” at Phantom this weekend as he is with plays by Edward Albee and Arthur Miller.
Theater & DanceMiddletown Press

Playing It Safe: Broadway Reopens With Rigorous COVID Protocols

In a Manhattan studio late last month, rehearsal was in progress. Two actors ran through a playful chase sequence. A fight choreographer, seated at the head of the room with the director, the stage management team and the understudies, suggested the best way to perform a quick leap-and-catch maneuver and then roll to the ground without injury. At one point, the choreographer’s two assistants stepped in to demonstrate.
Theater & DanceNew York Post

Broadway returns with first performance since COVID-19 shutdowns

Broadway has lifted the curtain for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic shut down theaters and threatened the future of the Great White Way. The audience was packed with guests wearing masks Wednesday night at the August Wilson Theater for previews of “Pass Over,” the first production to return to Broadway in nearly 17 months.
CelebritiesPosted by
Rolling Stone

Jackie Mason, Veteran Comic and Broadway Star, Dead at 93

Jackie Mason, the stand-up comic whose career spanned several decades and became a template and poster child of sorts for Jewish self-deprecation, died Saturday at New York’s Mount Sinai Hospital the age of 93. His friend, lawyer Raoul Felder, confirmed Mason’s death to the New York Times. “He died peacefully with several close friends and family at his side,” Felder told CNN, adding that he had been hospitalized for two weeks with breathing difficulties. “My humor — it’s a man in a conversation, pointing things out to you,” he told the Times in 1988. “He’s not better than you, he’s just another...
MoviesPopculture

Ariana DeBose Details 'Thrilling' Experience Filming Steven Spielberg's 'West Side Story' (Exclusive)

With an illustrious career spanning more than four decades between dramas and science fiction, acclaimed director Steven Spielberg finally gets to make his first musical with the highly-anticipated West Side Story, hitting theaters before the holiday season this year on Dec. 10. Boasting a young, talented cast, the beloved musical reboot also stars Apple TV+'s Schmigadoon! star, Ariana DeBose, who told PopCulture.com how excited she was about the holiday release.
MoviesNewsweek

20 Actors Who Played Multiple Roles in the Same Movie

With all the multi-hyphenates in Hollywood, it's no longer surprising to see a movie star doubling up as an executive producer, a writer or even a director on the same title. But some stars aren't content with just one billing in the acting credits. From playing twins to whole families,...
MoviesNewsTimes

'The Craft' Star Rachel True Lands Leading Role With Bruce Davison and Keith David In 'The Last Call' (EXCLUSIVE)

Rachel True, one of the stars of the teenage witch movie and 1996 cult classic “The Craft,” has landed the lead role in new supernatural thriller, “The Last Call.”. Variety has learned exclusively that True will be starring in the upcoming feature, alongside Academy Award nominee Bruce Davison and Emmy winner Keith David. The film begins shooting on Aug. 9 in Morristown, N.J., with planned shoots also in Los Angeles, Calif.

Comments / 0

Community Policy