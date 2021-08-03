Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Listen to Weezer Cover Metallica’s ‘Enter Sandman’

By Allison Rapp
Posted by 
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
KLUB Classic Rock 106.9
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Weezer have unveiled their cover of Metallica's 1991 classic "Enter Sandman." The song arrives as the latest installment from the upcoming Metallica Blacklist covers album, due for release on Sept. 10. The LP will include a total of 53 artists performing their favorite Metallica songs. The campaign launched last month with Colombian singer Juanes' version of "Enter Sandman," as well as three different covers of "Sad but True" by Jason Isbell, St. Vincent and Sam Fender.

classicrock1069.com

Comments / 0

KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

KLUB Classic Rock 106.9

Victoria, TX
573
Followers
2K+
Post
120K+
Views
ABOUT

KLUB 106.9 The Rock plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Victoria, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock1069.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rivers Cuomo
Person
Sam Fender
Person
Juanes
Person
Jason Isbell
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weezer Cover Metallica#Colombian#Black Album
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Music
Metallica
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Musicqhitmusic.com

Watch J Balvin cover of Metallica’s “Wherever I May Roam”

J Balvin released his rendition of the Metallica classic “Wherever I May Roam,” one of the covers from the band’s upcoming Metallica Blacklist collection. Metallica Blacklist is a compilation of 53 artists covering their favorite songs from Metallica’s ‘The Black Album,’ including Miley Cyrus with Elton John, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, Kamasi Washington, Juanes, My Morning Jacket, Corey Taylor, and Weezer. The collection also features country artists including Jason Isbell & the 400 Unit, Chris Stapleton, Mickey Guyton, Darius Rucker, and Jon Pardi, whose also recently released his take on “Wherever I May Roam.”
Daytona Beach, FLMetalSucks

Volbeat Release Cover of Metallica’s “Don’t Tread on Me”

Of all the songs from Metallica’s Black Album for Volbeat to cover, “Don’t Tread on Me” seems like perhaps the oddest choice. Not because it’s musically outside their wheelhouse — there aren’t any songs on The Black Album that scream “VOLBEAT!” to these old ears. No no. It’s because the song was written and recorded during the first Gulf War and is, as its title suggests, very much a “rah-rah ‘Murica!” anthem*… and 75% of Volbeat is Danish.
MusicStereogum

Weezer – “Enter Sandman” (Metallica Cover)

In June, Metallica announced The Metallica Blacklist, a tribute to their self-titled “Black Album,” whose 30th anniversary is this month. The album itself is also getting a deluxe reissue. As for the tribute comp, it features 53 artists, including Phoebe Bridgers, My Morning Jacket, a collaboration between Elton John and Miley Cyrus, and… of course… Weezer.
Musicthebrag.com

Weezer cover Fall Out Boy’s ‘Sugar We’re Goin Down’

Attendees at the New York’s Citi Field stop of the Weezer and Green Day’s “Hella Mega Tour” were treated to not one, but two performances of Fall Out Boy’s emo-dancefloor hit, ‘Sugar We’re Goin Down.’. Earlier this week, Fall Out Boy announced that they would be missing two shows on...
MusicNME

Listen to Omar Apollo’s lo-fi new cover of ‘California Dreamin”

Omar Apollo has covered Mamas & the Papas‘ classic single ‘California Dreamin’’ – you can listen to it below. The singer-songwriter tracked his take on the 1965 song at East West Studios in Los Angeles, where the original hit was also recorded. Apollo’s version of the song was released today...
MusicPunknews.org

Listen to Tsunami Bomb cover Fugazi!

We've got a whopper of a premiere for you today! We've got Tsunami Bomb covering Fugazi's "Walken's Syndrome"!. The track is off a massive 43 song Fugazi tribute album called Silence Is A Dangerous Sound: A Tribute To Fugazi, out October 1 via Ripcord records. Other bands on the massive double disc set include The Last Gang, Teenage Halloween, Direct Hit!, and a whole lot more.
brooklynvegan.com

36 New Songs Out Today

NAS - "NOBODY" (ft. MS. LAURYN HILL) Nas' new album King's Disease II is out now, and one of its highlights is "Nobody," which reunites him with his "If I Ruled the World" collaborator Ms. Lauryn Hill, who delivers a stunning rapped verse. -- SPIRIT ADRIFT - "WAKE UP" Spirit...
MusicKerrang

Watch Weezer and The Interrupters cover Fall Out Boy on the Hella Mega Tour

As we know, Fall Out Boy are having to duck out of some of their shows on the U.S. leg of the Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Weezer and The Interrupters, owing to one of their travelling party testing positive for COVID. It sucks, but what can you do? Well, if you’re Weezer and The Interrupters, you can play one of their songs during your set.
Music247tempo.com

25 of the Strangest Band Names and Where They Came From

Back in the old days, band names were simple. Some were christened for their leaders, like Stan Kenton and His Orchestra or Bill Haley and the Comets, while others meant to be stylish or at least memorable, like The Harmonicats or The Fleetwoods. While both naming conventions have persisted to...
Posted by
Asbury Park Press

Billy Strings brings live music 'Renewal' to Stone Pony Summer Stage

Billy Strings is having a great year. The 28-year-old already took home the Best Bluegrass Album Grammy in March for his 2019 LP "Home"; he's collaborated with the likes of icon Del McCoury, Bill Kreutzmann of the Grateful Dead and Carlos Santana; and dropped a series of innovative, compelling singles. And he has a hotly-anticipated new LP, "Renewal," arriving on Sept. 24.
mxdwn.com

Matt Berninger of The National Shares Soulful Rendition of The Velvet Underground’s “I’m Waiting For The Man”

Lead singer of the National, Matt Berninger, has shared a soulful rendition of The Velvet Underground’s 1967 track “I’m Waiting For The Man.” The reimagined song was made for I’ll Be Your Mirror: A Tribute to the Velvet Underground & Nico, a track-by-track tribute to The Velvet Underground’s original debut album, The Velvet Underground & Nico. The tribute album is set to release on September 24, 2021 via Verve Records.
emmys.com

They Write the Songs

In a revealing moment during the Netflix docuseries Song Exploder, host Hrishikesh Hirway asks Trent Reznor of Nine Inch Nails about the lyrics of his hauntingly melancholic hit "Hurt." Reznor, an Emmy-winning composer, at first demurs. "The reason I like to shy away from talking about lyrics is, it can...
East Rutherford, NJMaxim

Watch: Axl Rose Honors Biz Markie With 'Just a Friend' Cover at Guns N’ Roses Concert

It's unlikely that lovable legend Biz Markie knew what a big hole he left in the hearts of fans when he passed away in mid-July of 2021. The "Clown Prince of Hip Hop" died at 57 after multiple health struggles and since then, recording artists from a variety of genres have given him shout-outs, the most recent being Guns N' Roses in their August 5, 2021 concert at Metlife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Watch above.
Musicmxdwn.com

Album Review: Yola – Stand For Myself

Yola defies traditionalism with new genre-distorting project. Yola has always been doing things differently. As a woman of color in a community largely saturated by men, Yola is able to consistently break walls not only personally but through her wide range of genres as well. Never one to conform, she recently joined the likes of Brandi Carlile, Natalie Hemby, Amanda Shires and Maren Morris to create an all-female version of the classic Outlaw country song, “The Highwaymen.” Taking the perspective of a freedom rider shot down in the deep south in her verse, Yola brings parts of her life and history into her own version of modern music. In her newest album, Stand For Myself, Yola takes different parts of herself and mashes them into an album never confined by the constraints of genre. Working with The Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach for the majority of the production, all different styles and sounds were taken into account. Stand For Myself represents the pinnacle of what artists can do with genre crossover.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

NEAL SCHON On Upcoming JOURNEY Album: 'There's No Lack Of Guitar On This Record'

JOURNEY guitarist Neal Schon recently gave a college radio simulcast interview to WMSC and WNUW where he discussed the progress of the songwriting and recording sessions for the band's upcoming studio album. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "I learned how to play keyboards better than ever during the pandemic, which I'd never really done before. And that's where our first single ['The Way We Used To Be', which was released in June] came from. [I sent it to] Jonathan [Cain, keyboards], and he did the lyrics on it and put a rough vocal on it. And then we had Arnel [Pineda] sing it, and we cut it and re-cut it in the studio, and it was just released. And a lot of people went, 'Wow, man. I love it.' 90 percent of people love it; the other 10 percent went, 'I don't think it sounds like JOURNEY.' I go, 'I never wrote it to be a JOURNEY song.'"
CelebritiesPosted by
Primetimer

Night Court star Charlie Robinson dies at 75

Robinson, who died today from cardiac arrest with multi-system organ failures due to septic shock and metastatic adenocarcinoma, joined the hit NBC sitcom in Season 2, playing court clerk and Vietnam vet Macintosh "Mac" Robinson for the rest of the series run. With his signature cardigans, Mac was considered the most "sober" character on Night Court. Robinson also appeared on numerous shows, recurring on Home Improvement, The Game, Hart of Dixie, This Is Us, Mom and, just last year, Love in the Time of Corona. He also played himself on the Night Court episode of 30 Rock.

Comments / 0

Community Policy