Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hutchinson, KS

🎥 Hutchinson schools will require masks, not vaccinations

Posted by 
Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

HUTCHINSON – On Tuesday, Hutchinson Public Schools Superintendent Mike Folks announced the COVID-19 safety protocols for the upcoming 2021-2022 school year. “District leadership has been researching and receiving input from various medical and state agencies over the past few weeks, and have determined district protocol in response to the prevalence of the Delta Variant in Reno County,” said Folks. “The Delta Variant has been found to be easily transmitted and prone to cause serious health issues in young people.”

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
9K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Reno County, KS
COVID-19 Vaccines
Reno County, KS
Health
Local
Kansas COVID-19 Vaccines
Hutchinson, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Health
Reno County, KS
Education
County
Reno County, KS
City
Hutchinson, KS
Local
Kansas Education
Hutchinson, KS
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccinations#Hutchinson Public Schools#The Delta Variant
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Education
Related
Abilene, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Memorial Health System donates to Kids in Crisis

ABILENE - Employees of Memorial Health System (MHS) recently wore blue jeans at work for a Jeans Day fundraiser. Employees who made a donation of at least $5 were allowed to wear blue jeans on the last Friday of July. A total donation of $250 was presented to Kids in...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

Kansas’ most populous county mandates masks for K-6 schools

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ most populous county on Thursday imposed a mask mandate for students and staff in elementary schools in hopes of checking the more contagious COVID-19 delta variant. The Johnson County Commission voted 5-2 for a mask requirement for schools from kindergarten through the sixth grade. The...
Kansas StatePosted by
Salina Post

KDHE: Latest coronavirus numbers in Kansas

TOPEKA— The number of confirmed coronavirus cases* (see below) in Kansas increased by 2177 to a total of 339,527, the state health department reported Friday afternoon. The state reported 13 new COVID-19 deaths for a total of 5299. As of August 1, 2021, in accordance with an updated CDC/CSTE surveillance...
Saline County, KSPosted by
Salina Post

Saline County Jail Booking Activity, Aug. 7

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Cunningham, Brandon James; 38; Wichita. CHARGES REQUESTED:. Defective tail lamps. Disobey traffic...

Comments / 0

Community Policy