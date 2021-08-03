Cancel
Madison, WI

Sen. Nass' committee votes to block UW campuses from vaccination rules, mandatory virus testing

By MITCHELL SCHMIDT mschmidt@madison.com
news-shield.com
 2 days ago

A Republican-controlled legislative committee voted Tuesday, Aug. 3, to require University of Wisconsin System campuses to first get the committee’s approval before imposing mandatory masking, COVID-19 testing and vaccination policies. The decision comes as UW-Madison officials discuss the possibility of implementing a campuswide mask mandate this week and expanded testing...

www.news-shield.com

