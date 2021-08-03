Orlando City Needs More Consistency From Silvester van der Water

There was a time not long ago where having an American in Serie A was rare. Sure, we've seen it in the past with some such as Michael Bradley and American-born Joshua Perez of the El Salvador national team. Even Alexi Lalas played in Italy's top flight. But before last season, in decades, we've had only seen six total. But entering the 2021-22 season, which starts this weekend, there are now four Americans playing in the Italian first division as a wave of stateside talent makes its way to one of the world's best leagues. With two Americans in Serie A last season, two more joined this summer for what's expected to be an intriguing campaign once again.