Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Orlando City Needs More Consistency From Silvester van der Water

By The Mane Land
chatsports.com
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDespite playing fewer than 400 minutes of MLS action so far, Dutch winger Silvester van der Water looks to be a good acquisition for Orlando City. Per 90 minutes, van der Water has the second-best combined goals and assists on the team with 0.92, just behind Nani at 1.13. The sample size is still small — almost 700 fewer minutes than Nani — but the Dutchman has shown a level of flair and skill that make him among Orlando’s biggest threats.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nani
Person
Silvester Van Der Water
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Expected Goals#Dutchman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSorlandocitysc.com

Orlando City Travel to Face FC Cincinnati on Saturday

ORLANDO, Fla. (Aug. 6, 2021) - Orlando City SC (8-4-5, 29 points) heads out on the road to take on FC Cincinnati (3-7-6, 15 points) on Saturday, Aug. 7 in what will serve as its first visit to TQL Stadium. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, with coverage set to begin at 7 p.m. ET on FOX35 PLUS.
MLSchatsports.com

3 things we learned from Orlando City’s 1-1 draw with Inter Miami

Orlando City left Exploria Stadium in frustration on Wednesday after settling for a 1-1 draw against in-state rival Inter Miami. Here are three things we learned from the match:. With Pedro Gallese and Nani on the roster, Orlando City is well-represented on the MLS All-Star team this season.
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati: Five Takeaways

Orlando City has only played FC Cincinnati on the road twice, and both games have had the same result after the Lions drew 1-1 on Saturday night at TQL Stadium. This was a pretty interesting game, and there was a lot to be learned from it. What follows are my takeaways from this one.
MLSbuffalonynews.net

Nani and Orlando City visit struggling Cincinnati

FC Cincinnati (3-7-6, 15 points) are winless in their last seven matches overall (0-2-5) and all six contests at home (0-3-3) this season. To boot, they are also mired in a 299-minute scoreless runon the heels of registering a pair of scoreless draws. The struggling club is also undergoing change...
MLSchatsports.com

Orlando City vs. FC Cincinnati: Preview, How to Watch, TV Info, Live Stream, Lineups, Match Thread, and More

Welcome to your match thread for a Saturday night match-up between Orlando City (8-4-5, 29 points) and FC Cincinnati (3-7-6, 15 points) at TQL Stadium. It’s the first meeting between the teams in this venue and only the second ever clash in Cincinnati. It’s also the second of three scheduled match-ups this season. The two sides will meet again in TQL Stadium on Oct. 16.
MLSchatsports.com

An Orlando City fan’s guide to the Leagues Cup

Orlando City will embark on its first international tournament berth on Thursday when the team faces off against Santos Laguna of Liga MX in the first round of the Leagues Cup. Here’s what you need to know about the tournament, the competitors and what Orlando City would gain with a...
MLSdallassun.com

Orlando City rallies for draw with Nashville

Antonio Carlos scored the equalizer just before the hour mark, and visiting Orlando City SC managed a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC on Wednesday night. Nashville (7-2-11, 32 points) opened the scoring in the 23rd minute when the sizzling C.J. Sapong intercepted an Orlando pass, then went two-on-one with teammate Hany Mukhtar. The veteran Sapong (nine goals in 2021) finished the play with a brilliant left-footer for his fourth goal in the last three overall matches, and sixth in four at home, where Nashville is 8-0-6 since losing to FC Dallas on Nov. 4.
MLSThe Mane Land

Orlando City vs. Nashville SC: Player Grades and Man of the Match

Orlando City earned its third-straight 1-1 draw against an MLS opponent, although this one came on the road against Nashville SC. After a sloppy first half, the Lions battled back to score and leave Nissan Stadium with a point. There were times when the Lions looked as if they would be blown out and times when they nearly took all three points.
MLSThe Mane Land

Intelligence Report: Orlando City vs. Santos Laguna

Tonight, Orlando City faces Santos Laguna in the Leagues Cup, taking on the six-time Liga MX champions as the Lions start their quest to claim a piece of sliverware as an MLS club. Ahead of this one I spoke to Eugene Rupinski, one of the writers at SBNation’s FMF State...
Sportschatsports.com

What Orlando Pirates need from me is what they are going to get - Maela

The 28-year-old utility player spent the better part of last season as a centre-back and insists he will thrive in any role he is asked to play. Orlando Pirates defender Innocent Maela has credited “quality coaching” at the club for making it “smoother” for him in switching from the left-back position to central defence.
Orlando, FLThe Mane Land

Orlando Pride Get Needed Offensive Production from Jodie Taylor

The Orlando Pride started the 2021 NWSL season on a seven-game unbeaten run. While the success was largely attributed to the defensive effort, Alex Morgan and Sydney Leroux had four goals each in those games. With Morgan departing for the Olympics last month, the club signed English international Jodie Taylor to make up for the lost production. Now they’re starting to see results from that signing.
MLSthedallasnews.net

Whitecaps looking for win vs. expansion Austin FC

Austin FC and the visiting Vancouver Whitecaps will meet on the pitch for the first time on Wednesday with both teams looking to find a way into the win column. At least the Whitecaps have been earning points. Vancouver (3-7-8, 17 points) travels to Austin for the match carrying five consecutive draws, the most recent result a scoreless tie at San Jose on Friday.
MLSRSL Soapbox

Finding fault in RSL’s conceded goals in the last 10 games

In their last 10 games, Real Salt Lake has not won a game in which they conceded a goal — and they’ve done that six times in that period. Following a conversation with Tom Hackett on Twitter (it’s about 3-5-2s and whatnot), I wanted to get a better sense of how those conceded goals were coming — so I took my lunch to watch highlights of our last 10 matches. Notably, RSL won three matches and drew three, losing four during that period — not a great record, but it could be worse, I suppose.
MLSdirtysouthsoccer.com

Luiz Araujo available for selection vs. Toronto FC

As if Atlanta United fans needed any additional reason to tune into tomorrow night’s match against Toronto FC to see if the team can win it’s third game on the bounce, it’ll also be the first opportunity to see the team’s new designated player, Luiz Araujo. Club President Darren Eales...
MLShoustondynamofc.com

THREE POINTS: Houston Dynamo FC travel to Utah to face Real Salt Lake

Houston Dynamo FC begin the week with a road trip to Utah on Wednesday to face Real Salt Lake at 9 p.m. CT at Rio Tinto Stadium. Houston looks to bounce back after falling to the Colorado Rapids last Saturday, their first loss at BBVA Stadium this season. Midfielder Adalberto “Coco” Carrasquilla earned his first MLS start and his second consecutive appearance since signing with the club on loan on Aug. 6. Forward Maxi Urruti and Ari Lassiter also returned to action and the midfield will have additional depth on Saturday with the return of Darwin Ceren.
SoccerCBS Sports

Serie A: American players to watch as Italian league kicks off this weekend on Paramount+

There was a time not long ago where having an American in Serie A was rare. Sure, we've seen it in the past with some such as Michael Bradley and American-born Joshua Perez of the El Salvador national team. Even Alexi Lalas played in Italy's top flight. But before last season, in decades, we've had only seen six total. But entering the 2021-22 season, which starts this weekend, there are now four Americans playing in the Italian first division as a wave of stateside talent makes its way to one of the world's best leagues. With two Americans in Serie A last season, two more joined this summer for what's expected to be an intriguing campaign once again.
MLSatlantanews.net

Atlanta United blanks Toronto FC to win third straight

Atlanta United claimed their first three-game win streak by beating Toronto FC 1-0 on Wednesday. In the 20th minute, Ezequiel Barco lifted United above the competition with his goal from the right side of the box. Barco's goal was created in part by Toronto defender Eriq Zavaleta, whose deflection forced the ball's path into the goal.
MLSrsl.com

RSL Drops Dynamo FC

SANDY, Utah (Wednesday, August 18, 2021) – Real Salt Lake (7-6-6, 27 points) secured a late 2-1 victory over Houston Dynamo FC on a windy and rainy night at Rio Tinto Stadium on Wednesday night. Justin Meram scored the game’s opening goal in the sixth minute while Anderson Julio’s fourth...

Comments / 0

Community Policy