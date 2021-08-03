Cancel
Vols set ideal timeline for narrowing down QB competition

By Patrick Brown
247Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee's quarterback competition will take center stage when the Vols hit the practice field for the start of preseason camp on Wednesday morning, and the coaching staff is hoping they don't have to wait long before whittling down the battle from four to two. Offensive coordinator Alex Golesh at Tennessee's preseason media day on Tuesday that the goal for the Vols is to have the field trimmed in half in “a week, week-and-a-half.” Head coach Josh Heupel was a little more noncommittal on a timetable earlier Tuesday when he said the four quarterbacks would determine when the pattern of reps changes.

