Heavy rain moving away

By Frank Johnson
wbtw.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRain chances will continue through the rest of the week. The front stalled across the Carolinas will continue to be the focus for rain and thunderstorms. This front will push offshore tonight, taking the heaviest rain with it. Heavy rain will wind down this evening, but scattered showers will continue overnight. The heaviest rain should remain offshore tomorrow and Thursday. It will be rather cloudy tomorrow with scattered showers. We are not expecting the heavy rain we saw today. Temperatures will stay below normal with highs in the low 80s. We will see some sunshine Thursday, and this will warm us into the mid 80s. There will still be the chance for thunderstorms, but not an all day rain. The front stalled offshore will move back to the west on Friday, bringing back the higher rain chances for Friday and Saturday. The front will finally dissipate on Sunday, allowing more sunshine and warmer weather. There will still be the chance for thunderstorms Sunday with some spots warming to 90s. More typical summertime weather will be back next week with the return of hot weather and hit or miss thunderstorms.

www.wbtw.com

