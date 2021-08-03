Dell XPS 13, XPS 17 laptops have super cheap back-to-school deals

It’s almost that time of year again: Back-to-school is looming, which could mean back to in-person classes for millions of students this year. Regardless of location, both students and parents will be grateful for these Dell XPS deals. And right now at Dell, some top-tier XPS laptops are seeing steep discounts (especially with an extra $100 or $50 off when you use the code STUDENT100 or STUDENT50): you can save $400 on the New 13-inch XPS 13 Touch Laptop; meanwhile, the giant 17-inch XPS 17 Laptop is $300 off. These are amazing savings on some of the best laptops Dell makes — and they can be yours, today.