More Cicadas In New Jersey? Yep! But These Guys Are Way Different

By Shannon Holly
92.7 WOBM
92.7 WOBM
 2 days ago
I thought these cicadas were history...you did too right? Not so fast. The Brood X cicadas had their fun...they were on trees, on the ground and in my dog's mouth but believe it or not, there's more but they are way different. Now we have annual cicadas emerging and they aren't quiet about it.

92.7 WOBM

92.7 WOBM

Toms River, NJ
ABOUT

92.7 WOBM plays the best adult hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Ocean County, New Jersey Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

