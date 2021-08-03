Cancel
Rahway, NJ

Rahway Architect, Seymour Williams, Gained State/National Prominence

Renna Media
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor over forty years (1916-1960), Seymour Williams spent a career designing many of the city’s public, civic, and religious buildings and many homes for Rahway’s leading citizens as well as for clients from around the state. In the two decades following World War I, he was considered the architect of progress who provided valuable ideas for the future development and beautification of the city. By the 1930s, Williams had gained a state-wide reputation and in 1934 was named Supervisor of the New Jersey Historic American Buildings Survey (HABS). The survey, a project of the Emergency Relief Administration and the Works Projects Administration, was established by the federal government to collect data on buildings located throughout the United States that were of historic interest. His work in New Jersey was so well done, he would later be placed in charge of an area covering five states.

