The Summit Foundation Donates $13,000 to Crisis Listening Line Caring Contact
Julie Keenan, President of the Board of Trustees of the Summit Foundation, presented a $13,000 grant to Caring Contact on June 11, 2021. For nearly 50 years, the Summit Foundation has served the Summit community by growing and granting philanthropic resources to address local needs. During the last 10 years they have invested $8.6 million through grants, scholarships, and donor-advised distributions.rennamedia.com
