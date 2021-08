(Charges Dropped)....Brawley Police Officer Ricardo Gabriel Valdez was in court recently. It was a preliminary examination. Valdez was facing charges of Rape on a victim unconscious at the time, sexual battery, burglary and assault by a public officer. The preliminary examination was being held at the Superior Court in Brawley. Instead of a preliminary examination, the prosecution moved to dismiss the case, in the interest of justice. They said charges had been filed based on evidence available at the time. As more evidence came in, it became evident a dismissal was the right thing to do. The new evidence reportedly called into question the credibility of the complaining witness.