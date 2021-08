Michael Jordan was a notoriously harsh teammate during his stint in the NBA. Jordan was one of the fiercest competitors in the league's history. And he demands the most from his teammates, whether it be on the court or off the court. For Jordan, he best exemplifies the killer mentality that demands success at all costs. And he feels that all his teammates need to have a similar desire for success in order to achieve their goals. This mentality didn't always make Jordan the best teammate, as he would berate his teammates for not fulfilling what he felt was their true potential during the game.