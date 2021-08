We are just 30 days away from the Texas Longhorns starting the season and we are entering the final third of our season preview episodes. Next up are the Iowa State Cyclones, who are coming off what is easily the most successful season in recent history and just the second nine-win season in school history. They bring a ton of skill and talent on the offensive side of the ball - including last year’s leading rusher in Breece Hall. Alongside him in the backfield is long-time quarterback Charlie Brewer, who finished his season No. 2 in the conference in passing yards a year ago.