MDC invites deer hunters to virtual Introduction to Bowhunting class Aug. 9

Amador Flyfishers (AFF) will present an introductory class to fly fishing on August 21 and 22 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at the Jenny Lind Fire House, 6501 Jenny Lind Road, Valley Springs, CA 95252. Cost is $45. To register or to get additional information please call (209) 418-3098 or email classinfo@amadorflyfishers.org. Course content includes: What fly fishing is all about; Bugs, their life cycle and importance in fly fishing; Overview of fly fishing equipment and how to use it; Where to find fish and why they are there; Where to go fly fishing and special regulations; Casting techniques, demonstrations and practice; Two outings the following weekend to practice what you learned; AFF membership for 2021; Years of instructor experience to share. Class size is limited to 20 people. Must be 18 years or older. Ages 12 to 17 may attend, but must be accompanied by an adult participant. Bring snacks, drinks and lunch.