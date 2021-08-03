Biles after bronze: Athletes 'not just entertainment'

Simone Biles exited the Olympic women's gymnastics team final on July 27 and all-around final on July 28 for her mental health. After some reports stated that her exit was due to an injury, Simone said that was not the case during a Team USA press conference. "No injury, thankfully," she said. "That's why I took a step back, because I didn't want to do something silly out there and get injured, so I thought it was best if these girls took over and did the rest of the job, which they absolutely did. They're Olympic silver medalists now, and they should be really proud of themselves for how well they did last minute having to go in."