UACCB Community Education Department recently hosted a 48-hour hybrid First Responder course. Training included emergency care for trauma patients, splinting techniques, bleeding control, rescue procedures, patient stabilization and transport, and medical and trauma assessments. The course meets National Emergency Responder curriculum guidelines and is equivalent to the Fire Academy First Responder course. Course instructor, Ms. Jenifer Davidek, UACCB EMS Program Director, said, “We are proud to host this program and pleased to recognize all of the hard work these students put forth to complete this course.” The following fifteen student completed and passed the course.