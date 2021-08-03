OKC Thunder: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reportedly agrees to 5-year extension

Since being selected No. 11 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft by the Los Angeles Clippers -- via the Charlotte Hornets -- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has established himself as one of the best young guards in the entire NBA. He started 73 games for the Clippers as a rookie, and he was named Second Team All-Rookie as a result of his promising play. After the season, he was dealt to the Oklahoma City Thunder as the centerpiece in the package that netted the Clippers a perennial All-Star in Paul George, and since joining the Thunder Gilgeous-Alexander has continued to blossom as a player.