Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI) appears to be extending its gains with a 6% gap up after the company reported Gross Merchandise Value / Total Payment Volume / Revenue of $7.02b / $17.53b / $1703mm handily beating expectations of $6.39b / $15.56b / $1489mm. Adj. EPS of $1.65 blew away the Street expectation for $0.35. This outperformance is especially surprising considering Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) rare miss, but analyst insights offer a view into the differences and it seems to come down to two things: slower international adoption of ecommerce has been accelerated by COVID with the delay resulting in a longer tail, and the greater availability of same day delivery.