Looks like the Bills are weighing their options on the future of their franchise and they maybe moving a lot closer to us. Back in the 90s, the Buffalo Bills were a powerhouse. Say what you will about them, but no team in NFL history did what they did. Going to four straight Super Bowls, granted they lost every single one of them. Two of those four were against those 90's Dallas Cowboys and I would not want to face that team. Since then, Buffalo has made the playoffs here and there, but nothing really impactful.