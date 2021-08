In its 2020 Hottest Cities for Homebuyers report, CoreLogic found affordable coastal metros to be the most popular, posting the highest in-migration levels for the year. That growth in coastal markets, such as Tampa and Lakeland, Fla., contrasts with a decrease in population for dense, urban areas such as New York and San Francisco. CoreLogic’s principal economist says remote work, low interest rates, and increased financial savings created the perfect recipe for consistently employed Americans to relocate. Affordability and coastal living were just two factors that drew buyers into CoreLogic’s top in-migration metros. Those areas also offer lower property taxes and no state income taxes.