Regading Congress’ investigation of Jan. 6 invasion on July 27, the rest of the world is listening, Trump supporters. I dare you to listen. I am fully aware that we are an imperfect country in an imperfect world which has gone astray in the past, but I am a television witness to what happened on that day and the days leading up to it. I know what I saw and heard and will never forget when that crowd of people climbed the walls and swarmed the Capitol calling for the death of the Vice President Pence by hanging and brought the noose.