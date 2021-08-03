‘We need to keep going’: McKee continues push for vaccinations as case numbers rise
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — “Rhode Island continues to remain in good shape in terms of vaccination, but we need to keep going.”. That was Gov. Dan McKee’s message during his weekly briefing on Tuesday. He continue to tout how well the state is doing, saying almost 80% of adults are at least partially vaccinated and more than 72% are fully vaccinated, but also stressed the importance of getting more people immunized.www.wpri.com
