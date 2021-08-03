Ethics Committee votes unanimously to censure Giddings, remove her from Commerce & Human Resources Committee
The House Ethics Committee has voted unanimously to censure Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, for conduct unbecoming a member of the Idaho House of Representatives, and to recommend that she lose her seat on the House Commerce & Human Resources Committee. The motion and unanimous vote followed extremely strong condemnations of Giddings’ actions from every member of the committee. I’ll have more on this shortly.www.postregister.com
