Ethics Committee votes unanimously to censure Giddings, remove her from Commerce & Human Resources Committee

By Betsy Russell Idaho Press
Post Register
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe House Ethics Committee has voted unanimously to censure Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, for conduct unbecoming a member of the Idaho House of Representatives, and to recommend that she lose her seat on the House Commerce & Human Resources Committee. The motion and unanimous vote followed extremely strong condemnations of Giddings’ actions from every member of the committee. I’ll have more on this shortly.

