Senior Enlistment Summit 2021

Few people would enlist in the U.S. military if not for the compensation. The rigors of training, the unbreakable multiyear commitment, the frequent moves, and the risk of grave harm and death are serious demands that few civilian jobs entail. As such, the government aims to offer enlisted service members pay that’s competitive with civilian employment, along with extensive benefits. If you’re thinking about enlisting, this overview will help you understand how pay and benefits for military service members work.