BOSTON – Gov. Charlie Baker says his administration has no plans to reinstate a mask mandate for schools this fall, one day after a dozen lawmakers urged him to revive the policy in early education and elementary school settings amid the spread of the more infectious Delta variant of COVID-19. In a letter to the governor Wednesday, the representatives and senators noted that children under 12 years old remain ineligible for any of the three approved COVID-19 vaccines and that "case counts are increasing here in Massachusetts and nationwide."