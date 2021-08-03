Cancel
Saint Lucie County, FL

Students race to get vaccinated ahead of school in St. Lucie County

By Denise Sawyer
cbs12.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — With the highly infectious Delta variant spreading across the state, St. Lucie Public Schools is encouraging all eligible individuals (employees and students who are 12 years old and older) to be vaccinated for COVID-19. St. Lucie Public Schools continues to partner with the St. Lucie County Health Department and other organizations to provide opportunities for eligible students and employees to be vaccinated.

Comments / 1

