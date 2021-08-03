Cancel
Idaho State

Idaho police search for 'endangered' 5-year-old missing since last week

By Julia Jacobo, ABC News
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
(New York) — Police in Idaho are continuing to search for a 5-year-old boy who they say may be in danger after he went missing near his home.

Michael Joseph Vaughan was last seen near his home in Fruitland, Idaho, about 50 miles northwest of Boise, on the evening of July 27, according to the Fruitland Police Department.

Authorities described Michael as "missing and endangered" but did not provide any additional descriptions of his possible whereabouts. The boy's family has been "fully cooperative" in the investigation, police said.

Last week, police asked any potential witnesses who may have been in the area of Southwest 9th Street and Arizona Avenue in Fruitland to come forward, even if they do not believe they saw anything.

Investigators also asked that people who live in the immediate area where Michael was last seen to "thoroughly search" their property.

The Fruitland Police Department assured the public Tuesday that the search for Michael was still ongoing.

"Our search efforts are still ongoing and extensive," a post on the department's Facebook page read. "Our main focus is to locate Michael."

Police reminded volunteers engaged in their own personal searches to respect citizens' right to deny entry to their property and to not walk through cultivated fields without the property owner's permission.

The FBI, Idaho State Police and multiple Treasure Valley law enforcement agencies are all involved in the investigation.

Michael is described by authorities as being 3 feet, 7 inches tall, about 50 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with a Minecraft graphic, dark blue boxer briefs and size 11 blue flip flops. He also answers to the nickname "Monkey," police said.

