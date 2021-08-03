Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

My dad passed in Jan 2021. House is in living trust. How do we avoid re-assessment of property (huge tax bill) when we sell?

By Asked in Los Angeles, CA
avvo.com
 2 days ago

My dad passed away in Jan and his house was the only item in his Living Trust. My sister and I are 50/50 beneficiaries of his trust. My sister is successor trustee. We want to sell the house, rather than live in it. I was told we should sell the house "within the trust", rather then changing the deed from the name of the living trust to one of our names before we sell. We just completed the Affidavit of Death of Trustee but I havent sent it yet.

avvo.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Trust#Property Taxes#Tax Bill#Tax Assessment#House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateUSA Today

3 things I hate about being a homeowner: Property taxes, maintenance costs, repairs

Most of the time, I love owning my house. I get to decorate it the way I want, and I'm building equity – and therefore building wealth – with each mortgage payment. But while there are significant upsides to owning, there are also definite downsides. There are three things in particular I really don't like about homeownership that are simply unavoidable.
Real Estatelastheplace.com

5 Reasons To Avoid The Middlemen When Selling Your Property

Many home sellers hire and completely rely on our real estate agents to do all the work related to our property. From listing the house to finding potential buyers to finally closing the deal, many people go about selling their home even without meeting the buyers at the time of closing the deal, all thanks to their real estate agents, who deem themselves capable of and experts in closing the deals quickly. However, this idea of letting your real estate agent do all the work related to property selling while you focus on the other tasks and get ready to move can cause problems for you. So, perhaps you should consider avoiding the middleman altogether when looking to sell your property.
Home & GardenUSA Today

Should you buy a flipped house with renovations that were done without work permits?

Buying a home that has been upgraded or remodeled is usually a great thing. But there's one major exception to this rule. >If you're looking at a home that has had any unpermitted work done, you could find yourself facing major problems. Homeowners (or contractors) are supposed to pull permits for the majority of the work that's done on properties. And if they didn't, the consequences can be dire -- and can extend to the new owner.
Real Estatewalletgenius.com

Real Estate Closing Costs, Explained

Closing costs are part of practically every real estate transaction. Buyers and sellers both incur them, and they apply on top of the property’s agreed-upon sale price. Under U.S. law, financial institutions must fully disclose all applicable closing costs to both buyers and sellers. Furthermore, both involved parties must agree to the costs before the transaction can become official.
Real EstateFOXBusiness

What are property taxes? A guide for first-time home buyers

Our goal here at Credible Operations, Inc., NMLS Number 1681276, referred to as "Credible" below, is to give you the tools and confidence you need to improve your finances. Although we do promote products from our partner lenders who compensate us for our services, all opinions are our own. When...
Marketsbeverly-hanks.com

Top Things to Consider When Buying an Investment Property

A penny saved is a penny earned, but a penny invested can turn into dollars down the road. Buying an investment property can be a solid way to make money and diversify your portfolio. It also comes with some costly downsides. Here are some factors to consider before you decide to take the investment property leap.
Cook County, MNboreal.org

COUNTY CONNECTIONS: Will Recent Real Estate Transactions Affect My Property Taxes? (Part 1 of 3)

Cook County real estate has seen sharp increases in demand in 2020 & 2021, which is reflected in the asking prices of recent listings. Several examples exist where a property that sold just two or three years ago, with a lengthy marketing time, has been recently re-marketed at 20%-30% (or more) over the last sale price and in many cases these properties are receiving multiple offers almost as soon as they hit the market.
Real EstateApartment Therapy

5 Tell-Tale Signs You’re Ready to Buy a House — Beyond Having a Down Payment

When it comes to buying a home, there are the obvious signs you’re ready. The main one? You’ve got enough money saved for a down payment (it doesn’t have to be 20 percent, by the way!), and some cash left over in savings for a cushion. In this unprecedented real estate market, you also have to be emotionally prepared to step right up for a roller coaster ride that includes bidding wars, escalation clauses, and other twists like appraisal gaps.
Personal Financemarthastewart.com

How Much Cash Should You Keep in Your Checking and Savings Bank Accounts?

It's a regular part of your financial bookkeeping—balancing your checkbook to keep tabs on your checking account balance as well as actively refreshing your bank apps to monitor your high-yield savings account. These days, practicing smart money-saving tips not only offers peace of mind for the future but is also an act of financial responsibility. However, do you where you should be saving your dollars? More specifically, do you know how much you should keep in your checking account versus your savings account?

Comments / 0

Community Policy