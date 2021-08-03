My dad passed in Jan 2021. House is in living trust. How do we avoid re-assessment of property (huge tax bill) when we sell?

Many home sellers hire and completely rely on our real estate agents to do all the work related to our property. From listing the house to finding potential buyers to finally closing the deal, many people go about selling their home even without meeting the buyers at the time of closing the deal, all thanks to their real estate agents, who deem themselves capable of and experts in closing the deals quickly. However, this idea of letting your real estate agent do all the work related to property selling while you focus on the other tasks and get ready to move can cause problems for you. So, perhaps you should consider avoiding the middleman altogether when looking to sell your property.