Elgin, IL

Patient charged with trying to murder nurse at Elgin Mental Health Center

By Susan Sarkauskas
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder for attacking a nurse last month at the Elgin Mental Health Center, authorities said. Travis Turner, 18, is accused of punching a nurse in the face and head and knocking her to the floor on July 17, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office. The attack happened while Turner was a patient at the facility.

