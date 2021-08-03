Patient charged with trying to murder nurse at Elgin Mental Health Center
A man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder for attacking a nurse last month at the Elgin Mental Health Center, authorities said. Travis Turner, 18, is accused of punching a nurse in the face and head and knocking her to the floor on July 17, according to a news release from the Kane County state's attorney's office. The attack happened while Turner was a patient at the facility.www.dailyherald.com
