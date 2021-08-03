Cancel
Tulsa, OK

Tulsa Transit Rolls Out 4 New, Electric Buses

publicradiotulsa.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTulsa Transit has added its first all-electric buses to the fleet. The four Proterra ZX5, 40-foot buses unveiled Tuesday were designed and built in the USA. Proterra Transit Team Senior Director Lauren Cochran Scoville said the environmental benefits of going electric are clear. Each diesel engine–driven bus taken off the road means 230,000 fewer pounds of carbon pollution — and that’s not the only benefit of ditching combustion engines.

