CLAYTON — For several hours Thursday, the St. Louis County Council was canceled. Sometime before midday, YouTube removed a video recording of Tuesday's council meeting for violating its terms on COVID-19 misinformation. The video-streaming giant didn't say why. But the meeting featured more than 40 angry members of the public speaking to the council, including one who called the vaccine a "bioweapon" and another who said asymptomatic spread doesn't exist.