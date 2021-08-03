Golden Valley Police Chief announces retirement

Golden Valley Police Chief Jason Sturgis has announced that he will retire from his career in law enforcement this summer. His last day on the force will be Aug. 27. Sturgis has been a member of the Golden Valley Police Department since 2004. He is a native of Mason, Iowa, working jobs in lifeguarding and as a security guard. He received a bachelor’s degree in business at Briar Cliff University, then served as an infantryman with the 101st Airborne Division at Fort Campbell, Kentucky until 1995, and moved home to work at the Minneapolis Police Department in 1996. In 2004, he left MPD to join the department in Golden Valley, where he worked his way from patrol officer to commander.