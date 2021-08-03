Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Hillsboro, OR

Local woman winning 'healthy' fight against weight

By Wade Evanson
Posted by 
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30TX6L_0bGkbbOE00 Hillsboro's Virginia Tackett lost 238 pounds with the help of TOPS, a weight-loss program that aims to support.

The past year took its toll on everyone in some way, shape or form.

But while a lot of Americans have struggled to stay healthy — not just avoiding COVID-19, but keeping in shape and avoiding significant weight gain during what has been a remarkably sedentary year and a half for many — one Hillsboro woman has used this time to address a longstanding health challenge.

"I have battled my weight my entire life," Virginia Tackett admitted. "Ever since I was 7 years old, I was the fat kid, and I grew up in a food culture. We ate breakfast, mid-morning snacks, lunch, dinner, and if we had guests or visited others in the evening, we ate. But I just knew I had to get healthy, and I had to do it right."

Tackett, 77, has lost 238 pounds — not overnight, but over the past handful of years. In 2019, she was named the TOPS Oregon Queen.

TOPS, an acronym for Taking Off Pounds Sensibly, is the program that Tackett attributes much of her dietary success to. She says that after years of trying seemingly every program, supplement and meal plan on the market in an effort to drop pounds, it was TOPS that afforded her the strategy and support she needed to succeed.

"I did other weight loss groups, and they mostly shamed you if you didn't lose weight," Tackett said. "With this one, everyone was so encouraging, and they just supported you. Having that support and encouragement to be healthy, along with an understanding, made such a difference."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WNwwh_0bGkbbOE00 As anyone who has battled with their physique knows, losing weight is not easy. Tackett talks extensively about the days, weeks and years of struggle she endured to tackle what was ultimately a beatable foe. She knows it's difficult to stay the course in the face of what sometimes feels like an unwinnable battle.

"It's very difficult — and I have never heard anyone who has been classified as morbidly obese say it was easy to lose weight, no matter how hard you try," Tackett said. "There are going to be times when your body rebuilds and says, 'I don't want to lose any more weight,' and you're stuck there for a while, and you have to reset your metabolism — and it's very difficult.

"But if you have the support of the people around you and you know that you have resources, it's so much easier to keep going."

Many of those resources were limited amid the coronavirus pandemic, and as the delta variant fuels a rebound in case counts and hospitalizations, some of those restrictions remain. During the worst of the pandemic to date, before vaccines were widely available, people — especially those in Tackett's age bracket — were encouraged not to gather, and gyms were closed or extremely limited in how many people they could serve. Many Americans reported struggling with their mental health, not just their physical health, amid social distancing and isolation.

But amid those health and safety shutdowns, Tackett knew that now more than ever, her peers would play their greatest role in keeping her moving forward.

"It wasn't harder, because even though we weren't meeting because of the pandemic, we kept in touch," Tackett said. "We texted, sent cards, made telephone calls, video chatted and still supported one another. We knew it could be hard, but we made sure it wasn't."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0o3PSt_0bGkbbOE00 Tackett is quick to point out that while losing weight will always be tied to some level of vanity, for her, it's really about her health. In the past, she developed or followed plans that, while successful in shedding pounds, weren't a healthy means of doing so. Over the past few years, and with the help of TOPS, she grew to accept and acknowledge that healthy aspect, and in the end, she feels she has reaped the rewards that come with doing things "the right way."

"I'm not skinny, and I never will be, but that wasn't the goal," Tackett said. "The ultimate goal was good health, and my doctor is delighted with me in that respect.

"Physically, even though I'm an old lady, I feel great. I can do anything I need to do."

And her advice for others seeking that same satisfaction and feeling she's developed over time? Consult your physician, set reasonable goals, and join a support group — because it's not easy, but it does pay off.

"Know and understand the benefits of being healthy, because the scale doesn't always show it," Tackett said. "You have to realize it's a marathon and a long, hard journey, but you can do it."

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
65
Followers
404
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oregon Vaccines
Hillsboro, OR
Lifestyle
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Oregon Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Safety#Weight Gain#Gain Weight#Mental Health#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Fitness
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Related
Weight LossPosted by
Amomama

Woman Looks Barely Recognizable after Stunning Weight Loss

Chantelle Sorec shared her incredible weight loss story, motivated by the bullies who mercilessly teased her for being obese in school. Chantelle Sorec had always been on the chubby side growing up, but it wasn’t until she saw a photo of herself that she decided to change completely. She has...
Weight Lossmanofmany.com

15 Best Healthy Snacks for Weight Loss

If you are anything like the team at Man of Many, working from home has meant one thing, endless snacking. When you find yourself trying to type away on a new proposal just feet away from the pantry, it can be hard to keep your attention focused and your waistline trim. In fact, while we aren’t permitted to travel at the moment, thanks to the COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, that hasn’t stopped us from making a record number of trips to the fridge and back. But quarantine doesn’t have to equal an isolation blowout according to Dr Michelle Celander, director of program and science at WW (formerly known as Weight Watchers).
Weight LossKRON4

Vacation weight gain: How to stay healthy while traveling

Many people try to lose weight before a vacation, only to go overboard while there. A study found that adults (average age of 32) gained one to seven pounds while on a one- to three-week trip. But before dreading this outcome, our health expert, Karen Owoc, is here with some tips to help us stay on track.
WorkoutsNewsweek

Heavily Pregnant Woman Shocks People by Weight Training at the Gym

A heavily pregnant woman shocked people by doing weighted squats at the gym, with her prominent baby bump clearly on display in a TikTok video which has since gone viral. Aubrie Geedey, from South Carolina, is currently expecting her second child, but she's not let that stop her from hitting the gym. The mom-to-be has been a keen lifter for the past six years, and also continued to workout during her first pregnancy.
Weight Lossgastroenterologyadvisor.com

Combined Exercise, Liraglutide Therapy for Healthy Weight Loss Maintenance

People with obesity who combine moderate to vigorous intensity exercise with liraglutide treatment after diet-induced weight loss may have more effective maintenance of healthy weight loss compared with either exercise or liraglutide alone, according to research published in The New England Journal of Medicine. A team of investigators conducted a...
Cloquet, MNpinejournal.com

Cloquet community rallies behind local woman's fight with rare cancer

When Cloquet resident Kayla Gist, 38, talks about her one-in-a-million fight with cancer, she doesn't express fear, sadness, bitterness or anger. Instead, she says she's grateful — grateful for her family and the community. Since her diagnosis in June, Kayla and her family have received nearly $30,000 in donations through...
Public Healtheastgreenwichnews.com

Local Dance Studio Helps India In COVID Fight

When India underwent its COVID crisis a couple months back, many of us might’ve wanted to help but thought we couldn’t do anything from the other side of the globe. But a local dance company didn’t let the 8,000-mile distance stop them from helping. With the community’s support, they raised over $4,000 in donations in less than a month.
Medford, NYlongislandadvance.net

Raising a fight against dystonia

Dystonia: a neurological disease that causes involuntary muscle contractions and repetitive twisting movements. It is the third-most common movement disorder after Parkinson’s and essential tremors and affecting 250,000 people in the U.S. alone. And yet, few people have ever heard of it. Despite its commonality, the disease is not well known, and even some doctors are unfamiliar with it. This has created a high rate of misdiagnosis for people with dystonia.
Weight LossPosted by
EatThis

The #1 Cause of Belly Fat, Says Science

Belly fat can be pretty stubborn and frustrating. Even if we try to watch what we eat, sometimes it refuses to budge! While belly fat is something many of us deal with, a lot of us don't really understand why it's happening and what we need to get rid of it — and the reality is what works for some, may not work for others. But the key to understanding our belly fat and finding ways to deal with it is to begin to understand why it is there in the first place. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Georgia StateWrcbtv.com

Georgia boy grows prize-winning watermelon twice his weight

BAXLEY, Ga. (AP) — An 11-year-old Georgia boy is celebrating a state championship victory after he grew a watermelon that tipped the scales at twice his own weight. Aiden Connell of Baxley won the Georgia 4-H competition for largest watermelon of 2021. His monstrous melon that took the top prize weighed 160 pounds and measured half as tall as the boy who grew it.
Wilson, NCWXII 12

North Carolina woman to become rare 2-time organ donor to help brother's fight against Crohn’s disease

WILSON, N.C. — A North Carolina woman is set to join the elite ranks of two-time living organ donors. On Tuesday, surgeons in New York will take part of 54-year-old Stephanie Allen’s liver and transplant it into her brother, Eric Allen, The Wilson Times reported. Stephanie Allen, a delivery driver and mother of four, previously donated a kidney to her sister in 2006.
LifestyleTulsa World

On Nutrition: Protein and vegetarian diet concerns

I am encouraging all who can, and haven’t, to get vaccinated against the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the disease known as COVID-19 that’s wreaking havoc around the world. The longer significant numbers of people refuse to take the shot, the greater the risk that increasingly nasty variants can emerge. Even more worrisome, the unvaccinated risk serving as vectors to infect their own families, friends and any vulnerable people around them.
Advocacyhillrag.com

Help Fight Food Insecurity and Win

Kevin Tien wants to help shore up efforts to fight food insecurity. He’s going to come cook dinner in one lucky winner’s home to drive donations to efforts to feed families in the DMV. COVID-19 created an unprecedented need for food assistance across the country, with many experiencing nutrition insecurities...
Lock Haven, PALockhaven Express

Local woman handcrafts ‘porch signs’

LOCK HAVEN — Signs are now a part of the porch decor no matter where you live. You welcome visitors, display your hobby, your love of pets, love of the forest, country and farmhouse. People love porch signs big and small. And that is what Sandy Considine handcrafts “porch signs.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy