Fake Pills Laced With Fentanyl Are Killing Texas Youth

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man and woman from Minnesota were arrested in Nebraska last month for their alleged involvement in trafficking fentanyl. According to the East Central Drug Task Force, the 21-year-old man from Cambridge and 20-year-old woman from North Branch will face trafficking and drug-related charges, and could face additional federal charges. The task force said 5,000 fentanyl pills and 6 grams of cocaine were seized during the arrest on June 18. The man was apparently under investigation for distributing the pills in Isanti and Chicago counties. (credit: East Central Drug Task Force) "These drugs are exceptionally dangerous in our communities, especially among young adults experimenting with drug use," the task force said in a release. "Ingestion of these pills can be fatal, and members of our communities have already died as a result." WCCO-TV does not typically name people arrested until they are formally charged with a crime.